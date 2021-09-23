Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry: Iranians didn't participate in putting out fire near park

Iranian firefighters didn’t take part in putting out the fire in the premises of Arevik National Park located in the city of Meghri of Syunik Province, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
“The news disseminated by the presses is inaccurate. At this moment, the Armenian side doesn’t need any support, but there is no doubt that the Iranian friends will help in case of need.
The video disseminated on the Internet and by the mass media wasn’t made in the premises of Arevik National Park. It shows the fire that broke out in the vicinity of the Southern Customs House on September 21.
In the video, one can hear Iranians thanking Armenian firefighters for their rapid response via a microphone,” the press release of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reads.