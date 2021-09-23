Azerbaijan FM declares country's willingness to normalize relations with Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov declared that Azerbaijan has expressed willingness to normalize relations with Armenia during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekko Olavi Haavisto on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“In spite of the aggressive policy that is implemented against Azerbaijan for decades, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with the neighboring state, based on the principles of international law,” the Azerbaijani minister said. At the same time, he conventionally made several allegations against the Armenian side, starting from the alleged damage caused to the environment and ending with a mine threat.