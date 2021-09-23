News
Russia ambassador to Armenia underscores continued development of multipolar cooperation ‘bridges’
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan on Thursday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Simonyan touched upon the recent shooting at the Perm State National Research University in Russia, extending his condolences to the families of the victims and wishing health to the wounded.

Speaking about the high level of Armenia-Russia relations, the head of the Armenian parliament highlighted the continued development of the bilateral parliamentary ties.

The Russian ambassador, in turn, lauded the Armenian-Russian partnership at the regional and international levels. Also, Kopirkin considered the effective work of the inter-parliamentary groups done for years as an achievement of parliamentary diplomacy. The diplomat especially stressed the importance of the continued development of the “bridges” of multipolar cooperation.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed agenda items in connection with the NA speaker’s official visit to be paid to Russia.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
