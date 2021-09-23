News
Armenian lawyer: I won't force my employees to get PCR test for COVID-19 and will protect their rights in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It’s strange, to say the least, to demand a citizen to commit an act, the result of which is not guaranteed. This is what lawyer Alexandr Kochubaev wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the government’s mandatory decision on getting vaccinated or getting a PCR test for coronavirus.

“This requirement opposes the labor law and is a violation of the constitutional and legal rights of an employee. I have six employees and prohibit them from submitting to an illegal legal act. I’m not going to force them to submit the results of a PCR test, and if I face the court, I will protect their rights at my expense. If the government is concerned about public health, it needs to conduct the tests or vaccination at the expense of the state budget,” the lawyer added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
