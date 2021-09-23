Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Catholicos Patriarch of Armenian Catholic Church

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a congratulatory message to Archbishop Raphael Minassian, Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.
“I cordially congratulate you on being elected the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church.
The Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia plays a major role in the strengthening of the spiritual values and national identity of the Armenian people and preservation of Armenian cultural heritage.
I am certain that, during the period of your enthronement, the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia will continue to make efforts to help solve the several issues facing all Armenians.
In its turn, the Government of Armenia will support you in this and other godly initiatives.
I wish you good health and success in your high spiritual mission,” the congratulatory message reads.