Armenia PM orders to ensure enforcement of order for COVID-19 vaccination or PCR test starting October 1
Armenia PM orders to ensure enforcement of order for COVID-19 vaccination or PCR test starting October 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the vaccination process, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said Armenia is recording growth of severe and extremely severe cases and overcrowding of reanimation units, adding that 18 medical institutions are currently providing services to patients infected with COVID-19. According to the minister, 25 children and 30 pregnant women are hospitalized, 169 citizens are in extremely critical condition, and 68 citizens are on ventilators.

The minister also reported that about 50% of the population supports vaccination, compared to the month of March when only 10% were ready to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister assigned the stakeholder state organizations to ensure enforcement of the order that will enter into force on October 1 and emphasized the importance of the order in the context of keeping the epidemiological situation under control and ensuring responsibility for public health.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
