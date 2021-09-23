Armenia FM meets with Council of Europe Secretary General

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic Buric, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Greeting the Secretary General, Minister Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the multilateral cooperation and stated that the Council of Europe remains one of Armenia’s key partners for democratic reforms, ensuring of rule of law and human rights protection in Armenia. Maria Pejcinovic Buric congratulated Armenia on holding parliamentary elections in line with democratic criteria.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister highly appreciated the statements and calls that various bodies of the Council of Europe and the Secretary General made starting from the first days of the war for cessation of hostilities and the need to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war.

Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage and attached importance to the need to ensure the unobstructed entry of international organizations, particularly the competent bodies of the Council of Europe into Artsakh.

The 2019-22 Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan was also discussed during the meeting