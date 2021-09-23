Armenia FM meets with Finnish counterpart

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto Olavi on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
As reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the foreign ministers expressed willingness to further enhance the Armenian-Finnish cooperation through joint efforts and attached importance to the creation of a format for consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the development of cooperation in the spheres of education, environment and business.
Touching upon issues related to regional stability and security, the Armenian foreign minister stressed that maintenance of the ceasefire regime, the speedy and unconditional repatriation of prisoners of war and civilian hostages detained in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s renunciation of Armenophobic and bellicose rhetoric are important for establishment of stability and security in the region.
Mirzoyan also emphasized the need for resumption of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the conflict.