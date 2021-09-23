News
Armenia 1st President hosts Kyrgyzstan's ex-president
Armenia 1st President hosts Kyrgyzstan's ex-president
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan today hosted former President of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev at his mansion. Akayev is in Armenia at the invitation of the Russian-Slavonic University of Yerevan to be granted the title of Honorary Doctor during a ceremony and deliver lectures. This is what Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesperson wrote on his Facebook page.

“Ter-Petrosyan and Akayev worked closely for nearly eight years within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States and bilateral relations. What particularly helped them establish close ties is the fact that both of them were scientists who entered politics,” Musinyan added.
