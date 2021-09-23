Armenia Deputy PM: Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting is not planned

Why does the Prime Minister keep silent when the President of Turkey announces the proposal to meet with him and ignores him and why are the authorities, which give very rude responses to the former authorities, keep silent when they are mocked abroad? Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan didn’t wish to comment on this question from a Facebook user during the “Facebook press conference” show aired on RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“I have no comment. Do I have to comment on what Erdogan said? I believe the commentary on this is enough,” Papikyan said.
Why is Pashinyan going to meet with Erdogan? In response to another question, Deputy Prime Minister Papikyan said a meeting is not planned.