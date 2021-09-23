Deputy PM: No corridor issue being discussed, any passage through Armenia's sovereign territory will imply transit

There is no discussion on a corridor. What is being discussed is the issue of unblocking of roads so that both Armenia and its neighbors open the existing infrastructures. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan said during an interview with RFE/RL Armenian Service, responding to a Facebook user’s question about what is being discussed at the negotiating table.
“We say that the corridor issue isn’t being discussed, but what we constantly hear is what Azerbaijan declares,” Papikyan noted.
The Deputy Prime Minister had trouble explaining what the Azerbaijani side refers to by saying ‘corridor’.
“The reality is that any passage through the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia will imply a transit road. There are things we are afraid of and hear people say different things, but that is a different story,” Papikyan said.