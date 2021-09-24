News
Newspaper: Artsakh President targeted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information received by Zhoghovurd daily, the law enforcement agencies, in particular, the RA Investigative Committee, these days are summoning for questioning the high-ranking officials currently working at the MOD and dismissed from the MOD.

We were informed that during the questionings, questions are asked specifically about the possible culprits of the defeat in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall].

Moreover, according to the information received by Zhoghovurd daily, the questioned officials are mainly asked whether Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan is to blame for the 44-day war, or what step he took that led us to defeat.

More than 800 people are accused of crimes committed during the 44-day war. 7 high-ranking military are accused of various war crimes (…).
