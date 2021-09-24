News
Azerbaijan submits new bids to buy weapons from Russia
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has already submitted bids to Russia for the purchase of new types of weapons and military equipment, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"We [i.e., Azerbaijan] are doing a good job in all directions, including military-technical cooperation. Naturally, now we are looking at new developments, now the technical teams are already exploring new possibilities, we have already submitted some bids, so cooperation with Russia in this direction will also develop," Aliyev said in an interview with National Defense magazine, whose November issue will be published on Friday.

Also, he expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan "will continue to develop" in the future.
