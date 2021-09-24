News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians
Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall and the ensuing humanitarian problems. He, in particular, stressed the need to create conditions for the displaced Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland and take care of their needs.

Also, FM of Armenia emphasized the importance of the implementation of a humanitarian mission in Artsakh by international organizations, considering unacceptable the politicization of this issue by Azerbaijan and its creation of artificial obstacles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27
In memory of the casualties of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan last fall…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev offers Armenia peace in exchange for ‘Zangezur corridor’
“Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors,” the Azerbaijani president said Thursday in his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York…
 Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan
The participants of the meeting discussed the...
 US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism
Victoria Nuland reflected on her meeting with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York…
 Azerbaijan FM declares country's willingness to normalize relations with Armenia
“In spite of the aggressive policy that is...
 Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen soldier found
In the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos