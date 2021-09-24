Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall and the ensuing humanitarian problems. He, in particular, stressed the need to create conditions for the displaced Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland and take care of their needs.
Also, FM of Armenia emphasized the importance of the implementation of a humanitarian mission in Artsakh by international organizations, considering unacceptable the politicization of this issue by Azerbaijan and its creation of artificial obstacles.