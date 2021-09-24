Armenia FM lauds Cyprus’ principled position on Karabakh issue

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with his Cypriot colleague, Nikos Christodoulides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
FMs Mirzoyan and Christodoulides touched upon a number of issues on the Armenian-Cypriot agenda, emphasizing with satisfaction the high level of political dialogue, and expressing readiness to further expand the cooperation.
The prospects for further deepening cooperation in bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral formats were discussed, too.
FM Mirzoyan thanked the government of Cyprus for its assistance and solidarity at a time full of challenges for Armenia and the Armenian people.
The Armenian and Cypriot FMs exchanged views also on regional security and stability. In this connection, the Armenian FM briefed his Cypriot counterpart on the current situation as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall and, in this regard, Ararat Mirzoyan lauded the principled position of fraternal Cyprus.