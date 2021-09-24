News
Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan
Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We have discussed also the situation on the Goris-Kapan interstate road with the Iranian ambassador to Armenia. Both we and the Iranian side are concerned about the situation. The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday told this to reporters at the government building.

"We are discussing this issue at all levels in order to get a solution as soon as possible. That is, we raise this issue both in discussions with our Russian colleagues and with Azerbaijan, and we expect it to be resolved as soon as possible," Grigoryan added.

But he did not directly answer when asked whether the aforesaid motorway road is now safe for traffic. "According to the agreements reached after November 9, the Armenian side must be able to use that road safely. Of course, problems have arisen during this period, there are concerns, and we are taking all steps so that no more problems arise, and we hope that we will be able to operate this road safely," said the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
