Russia Federal Security Service blocks large network of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs coordinated by Turkey

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has blocked one of the large networks of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs coordinated by Turkey.
“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has particularly blocked one of the largest networks for large-scale supply of synthetic narcotics and their sale in the shadow sector of the Internet through online stores,” the press release reads.
The press release also states that five members of an interregional community of criminals in Moscow, Rostov, Astrakhan and Krasnodar were apprehended, and among them is the person who organized manufacturing and distribution of the narcotics.
Criminal cases have been launched, the detainees have been charged, and arrest has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.