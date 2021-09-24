News
Saakashvili promises to return to Georgia soon
Saakashvili promises to return to Georgia soon
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Ukraine-based ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili plans to return to Georgia in the near future. This is what he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Of course, I will do what I said I would do, but if the Georgian people don’t move their hands, Misha won’t help with anything,” Saakashvili said as he addressed his supporters.

The ex-president hopes the October 2 elections of local self-government bodies leads to the emergence of a situation to call snap parliamentary elections, which will lead to shift of power. The ex-president advises citizens to get out the vote because only honest votes can bring peace to the country.
