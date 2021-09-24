Armenia PM: We intend to fully implement Police reforms

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a regular meeting of the Police Reform Coordination Council of Armenia.
The PM noted that the activities of this council have reached a certain point in the sense that the Patrol Police are already a reality in Armenia.
"But this is not the only component of the Police reforms, and we intend to fully implement this process," Pashinyan added, in particular.
The premier stressed the importance of recording the existing problems and resolving them as a result of coordinated work.
Summing up the discussion, the PM Pashinyan instructed those in charge of this domain to carry out the work in due time—and as a result of the coordinated work by the representatives of the concerned departments and civil society.
Also, the PM gave a number of specific instructions to address the issues presented at this meeting.