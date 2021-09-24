News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi
Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan on Thursday handed over to the Armenian side the remains of another serviceman who was killed during the hostilities last fall.

His identity will be determined after a forensic medical examination, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

No searches were carried out Friday.

As a result of search operations in the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,670 remains—including of civilians—ever since the ceasefire in November 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian political party leader: Aliyev accused Armenia of everything that Azerbaijan needs to be accused of
“War crimes; military aggression; involvement of...
 Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Azerbaijan is preparing to implement agreements reached behind our backs
The Azerbaijanis are preparing to...
 Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters
The Investigative Committee reports that...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights
Tatoyan emphasized that demarcation of...
 Armenian and Iranian FMs meet, Armenia's Goris-Kapan road also discussed
The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that...
 Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan
We are discussing this issue at all levels in order to get a solution as soon as possible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos