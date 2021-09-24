Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi

STEPANAKERT. – In Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan on Thursday handed over to the Armenian side the remains of another serviceman who was killed during the hostilities last fall.
His identity will be determined after a forensic medical examination, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
No searches were carried out Friday.
As a result of search operations in the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,670 remains—including of civilians—ever since the ceasefire in November 2020.