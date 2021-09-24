News
Friday
September 24
Armenia MP: All cases of Special Investigation Service will be transferred to Corruption Prevention Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

All the criminal cases of the Special Investigation Service will be transferred to the investigators of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption. This is what deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahagn Hovakimyan said during today’s special parliamentary session.

According to him, the bill on amendments and supplements to the Law on the Commission for Prevention of Corruption also envisages increase in the number of employees of the Commission from 20 to 30.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
