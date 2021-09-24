Armenia MOD receives UK Ambassador

Armenia’s Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense, issues related to regional security were discussed during the meeting. The defense minister presented the situation on the border and mentioned Azerbaijan’s operations aimed at destabilizing the situation.
Ambassador Gallagher stated that the United Kingdom supports the initiatives for establishment of long-term peace and stability in the region and will continue make efforts in this direction.
Issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were also discussed. The parties expressed willingness to continue the programs that are being carried out effectively.