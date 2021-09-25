Newspaper: Armenia authorities find key to getting rid of unwanted community leaders

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the parliamentary majority passed—without the opposition [factions], in two readings in a nonstop mode—the [law] drafts on enlarging the communities.
After three years of failed struggle, the authorities have finally found the key—in the form of enlargement [of communities]—to getting rid of disobedient and unwanted community leaders.
Decisive [local] elections are expected in the next two months.
The [ruling] Civil Contract [Party] will do everything to take the enlarged communities under its leadership. Some oppositionists have already started the fight in that regard.
These elections could be crucial in terms of future political arrangements.