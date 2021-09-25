News
Saturday
September 25
News
1,066 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 1,066 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 257,620 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 23 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,239 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,201 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 586, the total respective number so far is 239,113, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,067.

And 6,606 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,682,804 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
