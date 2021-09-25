Armenia defense minister receives former, new commanders of Russia peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Saturday received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin, and Major General Mikhail Kosobokov of the Russian Armed forces, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
During the meeting, Rustam Muradov, the Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, introduced the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), National Hero of Russia Gennady Anashkin.
The minister of defense congratulated Lieutenant General Anashkin on assuming the new post, and wished him success in his peacekeeping mission.
Also, Karapetyan thanked the now former commander of these Russian peacekeepers, Mikhail Kosobokov, for his good service during his tenure in the aforesaid capacity, and wished him success in his future activities.
The parties lauded Russia's efforts to stabilize the military and political situation in the region, and expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the ongoing Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.
They exchanged views also on regional security.