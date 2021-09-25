News
Saturday
September 25
Artsakh President attends cross-stone unveiling in Berkadzor village
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday visited Berkadzor village of the Askeran region and attended the unveiling of a cross-stone built in memory of the Berkadzor residents killed in the third Artsakh war, reported the Central Information Department of the President's Office.

In his remarks at the event, the President noted that the best way to keep alive the bright memory of all the heroes who died for the defense of the Motherland is to engage in the task of strengthening Artsakh—and with the determination to continue their struggle.
