Court postpones consideration of petition to release Armen Charchyan on bail

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan again postponed consideration of the petition to release Armen Charchyan on bail, having appointed a forensic medical examination.
Judge Vahe Misakyan informed that the consideration of the petition for release on bail will take place only after the results of the forensic medical examination are received. The examination will find out what diseases Charchyan suffers from, what kind of treatment he needs, and whether they correspond to a number of diseases that are incompatible with arrest.
The next meeting will take place on October 13.
Charchyan's attorneys noted the amount of bail in the amount of 20 million drams.
Armen Charchyan was charged for obstruction of the free expression of the will of voters.