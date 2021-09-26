News
Guterres speaks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister about peacekeeping efforts
Guterres speaks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister about peacekeeping efforts
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed peacekeeping efforts in Transcaucasia and dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, the Guterres office said in a statement.

The Secretary-General stressed the UN's support for bilateral dialogue and peacekeeping efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and also reiterated the UN's readiness to provide further assistance, including for people affected by the conflict, the statement said.

The Guterres office also added that the Secretary-General thanked Azerbaijan for diplomatic work as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
