Armenian placed under house arrest after attacking Turkish consulate in France

One of the two participants in the attack on the Turkish Consulate General in the French city of Marseille in 2016 was sentenced to 6 months of house arrest, writes Anadolu.
According to the newspaper, the attacker is an ethnic Armenian.
The case was heard in the Court of Appeal of Marseille on Friday September 24.
The basis for the guilty verdict was the data of a fingerprint examination, which proved that one of the bottles with Molotov cocktails thrown into the building of the consulate had the defendant's fingerprints.
Judge sentenced the man to three years of suspended imprisonment for attacking a place demanding respect and replacing him with 6 months of house arrest while wearing an electronic bracelet.