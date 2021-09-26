Texas: 14 Mexican military detained who accidentally crossed the border with US

American border guards have detained 14 Mexican soldiers for illegally crossing the border with the United States, Reuters reported.
The incident took place around midnight on September 25 in the El Paso area of Texas, the agency was told by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of the United States.
According to the CBP, two Mexican military vehicles crossed the border and entered the United States. US border guards detained 14 soldiers in the vehicles for several hours.
According to the latter, they crossed the border by accident and did not realize that they were in the United States.
One of the detainees was found with a small amount of marijuana, not for sale, but for personal use. He will be subject to administrative responsibility. Reuters did not specify whether it was a fine or any other measure. There were no other incidents during the detention, the Mexican military leadership was informed about the incident.
All 14 detainees, their weapons and cars were returned to Mexico within a few hours, Reuters notes.