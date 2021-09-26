UN Secretary General discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan with Armenian FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the situation on the border with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the press service of Guterres' office reported.
The meeting took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.
The parties discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and efforts to promote regional cooperation and sustainable peace, the message says.
Guterres pointed to UN support for dialogue and peacekeeping efforts, as well as the work of UN organizations in the region, emphasizing the importance of protecting cultural heritage sites.
It is noted that the UN Secretary General held a similar meeting in a bilateral format with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.