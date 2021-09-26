News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
UN Secretary General discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan with Armenian FM
UN Secretary General discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan with Armenian FM
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the situation on the border with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the press service of Guterres' office reported.

The meeting took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and efforts to promote regional cooperation and sustainable peace, the message says.

Guterres pointed to UN support for dialogue and peacekeeping efforts, as well as the work of UN organizations in the region, emphasizing the importance of protecting cultural heritage sites.

It is noted that the UN Secretary General held a similar meeting in a bilateral format with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP: Pashinyan needs to clarify what flirting is going on with Erdogan and Aliyev
According to Khamoyan, not only Aliyev, but also...
 Armenian political party leader: Aliyev accused Armenia of everything that Azerbaijan needs to be accused of
“War crimes; military aggression; involvement of...
 Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Azerbaijan is preparing to implement agreements reached behind our backs
The Azerbaijanis are preparing to...
 Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters
The Investigative Committee reports that...
 Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi
No searches were carried out Friday…
 Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights
Tatoyan emphasized that demarcation of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos