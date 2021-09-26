First meeting of new Bundestag is expected to take place on October 26

The first meeting of the Bundestag of the new, 20th, convocation will take place presumably on October 26, the DPA agency reported with reference to the administration of the German parliament.
During the founding meeting, the President of the Bundestag and his deputies will be elected. October 26 is the last day on which a new parliament is due to meet under German law. Paragraph 39 of the Basic Law provides that the first sitting must take place within 30 days after the elections.
Parliamentary elections are held on Sunday in Germany. The winning party will have the right to form a government, and the leader of its party list, with the successful formation of a cabinet of ministers, will head it.