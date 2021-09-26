Israeli Foreign Minister holds secret meeting with King of Jordan in August

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid secretly met last month in Amman with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the situation around the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Israeli TV i24 reported.
According to the channel, the meeting discussed tensions around the Temple Mount in May 2021, which led to clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem and resulted in a sharp escalation of the conflict on the border with the Gaza Strip.
In addition, Abdullah II and Lapid discussed the strengthening of relations between Jordan and Israel, which were established in 1994 as part of a peace treaty signed by the parties in Washington.