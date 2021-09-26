Taliban accuses Tajikistan of interfering in Afghan affairs

Acting deputy head of the Afghan government formed by the Taliban Abdul Ghani Barada, said that Tajikistan was interfering in the country's internal affairs, RIA Novosti reports.

“Tajikistan interferes in our affairs, there is opposition for every action,” he told Al-Jazeera TV channel.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.