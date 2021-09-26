A group of Azerbaijanis try to enter mined area in Karabakh

A group of Azerbaijani citizens tried to penetrate into the Karvachar region of Nagorno-Karabakh controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, they tried to get into the territory not completely cleared of mines, bypassing the checkpoints.
Hikmet Shukurov, Elchin Aliyev, Natig Jabbarov, Kamaladdin Gasimov, Seyfulla Jabbarov, Zamin Garayev, Firuz Akhundov, Niyameddin Salakhov, Bakhsheish Samedov, Murad Aliyev, and Ramiz Aliyev were detained by officers of the Kelbajar district police department.