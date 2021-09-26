Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Egypt Ararat Mirzoyan and Samekh Shukri discussed the prospects for cooperation, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.
The parties noted the importance of enhancing the political dialogue, exchanging views on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the trade and economic sphere.
They also discussed cooperation in the Egypt-Eurasian Union format, as well as a number of issues on the regional agenda.
Mirzoyan noted the importance of restoring the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.