Man, 23, dies in hospital 2 days after sustaining gunshot wounds in downtown Yerevan

Tavush Province resident Arman Khachatryan, 23, who was admitted to a Yerevan hospital—and with extremely severe gunshot wounds—died Sunday in this hospital—and without regaining consciousness—shamshyan.com reported.
He was taken hospitalized on September 24—and together with Sergey Melikyan, 24, the son of former MP, former ruling RPA party member Gagik Melikyan. Sergey Melikyan had sustained gunshot wounds, too.
On September 24, shots were fired in downtown Yerevan. At around 2:40am that day, the police received a call that shots had been fired on Abovyan Street, near “Moscow” Cinema, and that there were wounded.
A criminal case was initiated on the fact.
The police and investigators found out that an argument had taken place in a downtown Yerevan cafe, which then had continued outside the cafe, at a corridor where an unidentified person had fired several shots at both Sergey Melikyan and Arman Khachatryan.