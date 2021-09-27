News
Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon early morning
Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon early morning
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital—and at around 7:30am.

He laid flowers at the graves of the fallen soldiers.

Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan also visited Yerablur, but separately.

Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2020, at 7:10am, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). At the same time, the adversary launched an attack—using air force, artillery, drones, including shelling of peaceful settlements—in almost all directions of the line of contact.

The hostilities took place along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, as well as in some parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and lasted 44 days.
