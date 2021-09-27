News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Delegation to Armenia: EU stands ready to facilitate contacts
Delegation to Armenia: EU stands ready to facilitate contacts
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia has issued a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. The statement reads as follows:

The EU Delegation in Armenia commemorates the loss of lives and livelihoods, and wishes all the wounded in the conflict a full recovery.

We reiterate our expression of condolences to all families that lost their relatives, friends, neighbours. The EU has always pursued peaceful settlements of conflicts.

The EU stands ready to facilitate contacts, provide humanitarian aid and continue its assistance of recovery, resilience and reforms in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos