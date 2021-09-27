Delegation to Armenia: EU stands ready to facilitate contacts

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia has issued a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. The statement reads as follows:
The EU Delegation in Armenia commemorates the loss of lives and livelihoods, and wishes all the wounded in the conflict a full recovery.
We reiterate our expression of condolences to all families that lost their relatives, friends, neighbours. The EU has always pursued peaceful settlements of conflicts.
The EU stands ready to facilitate contacts, provide humanitarian aid and continue its assistance of recovery, resilience and reforms in Armenia.