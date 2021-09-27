News
US ambassador visits Yerevan military pantheon
US ambassador visits Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, in the capital Yerevan, Monday morning.

She laid flowers at some of the graves of the fallen soldiers.

Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2020, at 7:10am, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). At the same time, the adversary launched an attack—using air force, artillery, drones, including shelling of peaceful settlements—in almost all directions of the line of contact.

The hostilities took place along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, as well as in some parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and lasted 44 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն
