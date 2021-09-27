News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss work to overcome consequences of 44-day Artsakh war
Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss work to overcome consequences of 44-day Artsakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday had a telephone conversation with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The leaders of Armenia and Artsakh discussed the course of the work aimed at overcoming the consequences of the 44-day Artsakh war.

In particular, they reflected on ensuring the return of all Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan to their homeland, the solution of security issues, as well as the ensuring of normal life in Artsakh, the improvement of its infrastructure, and the process of housing.

Both sides stressed that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will make every effort for the revival and further development of Artsakh—and which will be the worthy continuation of the work of the heroic Armenians who died in the 44-day war last fall.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan
According to the Turkish FM…
 Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war
The service at the Saint Gayane Church in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) was presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians...
 Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia
In Gegharkunik Province…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon
In memory of the heroes who have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall…
 Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway
“We will do everything so that this environment be a pantheon, not be like a graveyard,” Karapetyan told reporters regarding Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan…
 Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia
On the day of the first-year anniversary of the military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos