Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss work to overcome consequences of 44-day Artsakh war

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday had a telephone conversation with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The leaders of Armenia and Artsakh discussed the course of the work aimed at overcoming the consequences of the 44-day Artsakh war.
In particular, they reflected on ensuring the return of all Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan to their homeland, the solution of security issues, as well as the ensuring of normal life in Artsakh, the improvement of its infrastructure, and the process of housing.
Both sides stressed that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will make every effort for the revival and further development of Artsakh—and which will be the worthy continuation of the work of the heroic Armenians who died in the 44-day war last fall.