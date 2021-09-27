News
Monday
September 27
News
First transgender woman to enter German parliament
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Green Party candidate Tessa Ganserer, according to preliminary voting results, will become the first transgender woman from Bavaria in the German parliament, Bayerischer Rundfunk reported

In her constituency in Bavaria, Ganserer received 23.6% of the vote. As BR explains, even if a politician does not receive a direct mandate, she will still end up in the Bundestag on party lists.

The politician intends to advocate for the climate and fight for the rights of sexual minorities.

Ganserer has been a member of the Landtag of Bavaria since 2013.
