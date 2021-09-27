News
Monday
September 27
News
WHO to resume investigation into COVID-19 origin
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization plans to resume an investigation into the origin of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As its representatives noted, there is so much time left to solve this problem. WHO will assemble a team of 20 people, which will include experts in biosecurity and laboratory safety, as well as experts on animal diseases.

The previous international group of scientists worked in China from January to February. They visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including the BSL-4 laboratory, which was associated with rumors of a virus leak, a hospital, the Huanan Seafood Market, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the final report, SARS-CoV-2, most likely, was transmitted to humans from bats through another animal: similar pathogens were found in pangolins, which indicates interspecies transmission.

However, the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for further investigation of the version of the laboratory leak, since experts did not find the source of the virus.

In early August, Republicans from the US House of Representatives released a report that concluded that it originated in a laboratory in Wuhan. In doing so, they were based on data from open sources and indirect evidence.

Experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in turn, suggested that the coronavirus could have been brought to Wuhan on packages of frozen food. The same hypothesis was put forward by the members of the WHO working group, but they did not consider it a priority.
