News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians: Post-war challenges cannot be resolved in conditions of internal tension, division
Catholicos of All Armenians: Post-war challenges cannot be resolved in conditions of internal tension, division
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, on Monday issued a message on the first-year anniversary of Azerbaijan’s starting a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The message reads as follows:

Dearly beloved faithful,

Today, the pain in our souls, we remember the alarming days of the 44-day catastrophic war, the brave resistance of our Army to the conspiratorial attack of the enemy. We remember the heroic deeds of our soldiers and military officers, who did not knee before the Turkish-Azerbaijani dominant forces.

The war was a great ordeal, and the calamity that it caused and the serious challenges facing our people, cannot be resolved in conditions of internal tension and division. Our path to awakening requires a high sense of responsibility and the spirit of patriotism from each of us, consolidation and joint efforts to protect the right of our people of Artsakh to live freely, the borders of Armenia, to overcome the social problems intensified due to the war.

With this vision, let us make efforts to unite the nation, to overcome intolerance and solidarity.

By being faithful to our Christian values, let us strengthen our statehood, our national-social life, holding the paths of hope, faith, love and justice strong.

We wish our people always be heard to the message of defending the homeland, of being united, left by our heroes who fell for the sake of Artsakh's independent life, for the sake of our bright future.

From the bottom of our hearts We pray for of our fallen heroes-the homeland defenders, ask for consolation to their relatives, wish healing to the wounded, return to the captives and the missing.

It is our request to God that the Lord's constant blessing keep the children of our people in Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora, in peace, safe and secure life, always today. Amen.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan
According to the Turkish FM…
 Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war
The service at the Saint Gayane Church in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) was presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians...
 Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia
In Gegharkunik Province…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon
In memory of the heroes who have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall…
 Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway
“We will do everything so that this environment be a pantheon, not be like a graveyard,” Karapetyan told reporters regarding Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan…
 Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia
On the day of the first-year anniversary of the military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos