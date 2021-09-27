Number of deputies in Bundestag to increase after elections

The number of Bundestag deputies after the elections will rise from 709 to 735, according to the German CEC.
"Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats have won 25.7% of the vote, according to the preliminary results, ahead of the CDU/CSU alliance which dropped down to 24.1%.
The Greens maintained their position as the third largest party, winning 14.8% of the vote. The Free Democrats (FDP) claimed 11.5% the AfD 10.3%, the Left Party fell to 4.9% but will retain its seats in the Bundestag despite dropping below the 5% hurdle, thanks to winning three districts directly.
The Greens and the FDP are the kingmakers for likely coalitions, either the CDU/CSU or the SPD could team up with them and form a government, if they can convince both parties to cooperate," the DW reported.