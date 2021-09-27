News
Number of deputies in Bundestag to increase after elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The number of Bundestag deputies after the elections will rise from 709 to 735, according to the German CEC.

"Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats have won 25.7% of the vote, according to the preliminary results, ahead of the CDU/CSU alliance which dropped down to 24.1%.

The Greens maintained their position as the third largest party, winning 14.8% of the vote. The Free Democrats (FDP) claimed 11.5% the AfD 10.3%, the Left Party fell to 4.9% but will retain its seats in the Bundestag despite dropping below the 5% hurdle, thanks to winning three districts directly.

The Greens and the FDP are the kingmakers for likely coalitions, either the CDU/CSU or the SPD could team up with them and form a government, if they can convince both parties to cooperate," the DW reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
