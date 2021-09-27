News
Monday
September 27
News
Armenia ruling party MP believes PM didn't need to tell UN that Shushi and Hadrut are occupied
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We Armenians understood that we need to be united and strengthen our army so that such things never happen again. This is what deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, ex-deputy defense minister and army general Gagik Melkonyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon today.

“A lot of changes are being made in the army, but we shouldn’t always show what we have done or achieved. I believe we Armenians need to retrieve what we lost, not speak out about it, just like they [the Azerbaijanis] did starting in 1994. Of course, we Armenians lost our territories and need to retrieve them, but we need to be patient and unite as one,” he said.

Asked if Armenia is letting the world know that the enemy has occupied the territories, the deputy gave an affirmative answer. When told that Nikol Pashinyan didn’t state from the podium of the United Nations that Hadrut and Shushi are seized, Melkonyan said the following: “Do you think he had to say that? We can’t go and seize Shushi right away. We need to have a professional army and then see what we can do.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
