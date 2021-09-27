Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway

We will do everything so that this environment be a pantheon, not be like a graveyard. The minister of defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday told this to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan.
"We have to come here, spend time with them [i.e., the fallen soldier], and not count them dead," he added.
Karapetyan, however, did not respond to reporters' remarks that there were problems in the country.
He did not respond also when asked whether the Goris-Kapan motorway is safe, or whether he has a responsibility to bring back what has been lost.