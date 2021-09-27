News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Stepanakert: We 100% agree with Baku that there is no, will not be Artsakh in Azerbaijan
Stepanakert: We 100% agree with Baku that there is no, will not be Artsakh in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics
Author: Mariam Levina

Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the recent statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan's position towards Armenians is unchanged. And Azerbaijan continues to manifest itself as the most honest enemy, as it never hides its real intentions.

But in some assessments, paradoxically, we [i.e., Artsakh] completely agree with Ilham Aliyev. For example, there is no concept of 'Artsakh' in Azerbaijan. We completely agree, as Artsakh cannot and will never be part of Azerbaijan; here we completely agree with him. And if there is such a small step of mutual understanding, perhaps this is the key to a final settlement of the conflict. Indeed, Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan. This opinion is expressed by Azerbaijan itself. This is already a progress," Babayan said.

“It is, of course, unacceptable for us [i.e., Artsakh] to be part of Azerbaijan in any status. It is like living with reservations. If anyone in the international community thinks this is possible, they are wrong. It's impossible. This approach presupposes two logical processes: either a new war or simply a mass exodus of the population from Artsakh," David Babayan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders
“If Armenia says the border passes through...
 Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon
Afterwards, Dumanyan visited...
 Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities
“Of course, there are issues...
 Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs
At 11am on Monday, the diplomatic mission observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of last year's bloody conflict…
Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'
“There are references to territorial claims against...
 Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks
The PM recalled that in June, his country had facilitated the release of 15 captured Armenian soldiers in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of some Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) minefield maps to Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos