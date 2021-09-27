News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Artsakh President attends church requiem service in memory of 44-day war casualties
Artsakh President attends church requiem service in memory of 44-day war casualties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, together with military and political representatives, on Monday attended a requiem service at the capital Stepanakert Cathedral—and in memory of the martyrs of the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020, the President’s Office reported.

Subsequently, Artsakh President marched to the Stepanakert city memorial, paid tribute at the monument to those who have fallen for the defense of the Motherland, and laid flowers at their graves in the Military Pantheon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders
“If Armenia says the border passes through...
 Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon
Afterwards, Dumanyan visited...
 Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities
“Of course, there are issues...
 Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs
At 11am on Monday, the diplomatic mission observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of last year's bloody conflict…
Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'
“There are references to territorial claims against...
 Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks
The PM recalled that in June, his country had facilitated the release of 15 captured Armenian soldiers in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of some Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) minefield maps to Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos