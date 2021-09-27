Artsakh President attends church requiem service in memory of 44-day war casualties

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, together with military and political representatives, on Monday attended a requiem service at the capital Stepanakert Cathedral—and in memory of the martyrs of the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020, the President’s Office reported.
Subsequently, Artsakh President marched to the Stepanakert city memorial, paid tribute at the monument to those who have fallen for the defense of the Motherland, and laid flowers at their graves in the Military Pantheon.