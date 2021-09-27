Armenia premier is briefed on Park of Life project, planned work

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday was briefed on the project of the Park of Life to be established in Yerevan Botanical Garden and the respective work envisaged in the near future, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Trees symbolizing the life and presence of all those who have fallen in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wars will be planted in this park, which will cover an area of 25-30 hectares, and the Tree of Life to be planted there will symbolize all Armenian martyrs and their life given to the homeland.
In his message dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, the Prime Minister had noted that it will be a "park of life, where children will run, make noise, play, young people will have fun, adults will walk and talk."